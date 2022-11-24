Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,779 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $43,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

