Korea Investment CORP Purchases 84,597 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

