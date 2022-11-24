Korea Investment CORP Sells 614,925 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614,925 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $40,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

