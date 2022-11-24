Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 205,630 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,697. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

