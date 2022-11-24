Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

