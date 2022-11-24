K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %
SDF stock opened at €20.64 ($21.06) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.11 and its 200-day moving average is €22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.
Featured Articles
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.