K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

SDF stock opened at €20.64 ($21.06) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.11 and its 200-day moving average is €22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

