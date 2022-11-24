K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.33 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €20.64 ($21.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($37.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

