L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its 200-day moving average is $232.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

