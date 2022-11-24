Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 359 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $23,823.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,427.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 657,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

