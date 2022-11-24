Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.