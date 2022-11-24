Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $291.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $676.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

