Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

