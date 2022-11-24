Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 121.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after purchasing an additional 317,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

