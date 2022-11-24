Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 5,558,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,299. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

