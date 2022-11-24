Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

