Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

