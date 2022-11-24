Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.61) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.66). The company has a market capitalization of £15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 765.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.56.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
