Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

