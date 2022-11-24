LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE LITB opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

