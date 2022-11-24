Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.99. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 23,207 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of -76.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

