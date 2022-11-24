Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 6.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $190,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 58.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 19.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.86. 954,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,521. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.87.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

