Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,130 ($13.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 1,147.01 ($13.56) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 939.57. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 692 ($8.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.30). The firm has a market cap of £744.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 843 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($75,757.36).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.