Liquity Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and $600,701.68 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.82 or 0.08566787 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483090 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.42 or 0.29639569 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,689,077 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

