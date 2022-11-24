Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $77.57 or 0.00470066 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023668 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,686,744 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
