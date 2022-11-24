Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.81

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.81 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.97 ($0.54). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.57 ($0.54), with a volume of 57,509,467 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.76) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.69) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.65) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.76).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.81. The company has a market cap of £31.01 billion and a PE ratio of 758.08.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($160,031.22).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.