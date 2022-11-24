Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 17,890,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.