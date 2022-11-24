Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 802,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

