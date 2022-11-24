Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $1,501,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 523,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 46,409 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,507. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

