Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 3,544,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,731. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

