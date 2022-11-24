Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 1,577,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

