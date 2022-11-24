Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.30 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $54.30 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

