Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.84 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.35 million and $7.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

