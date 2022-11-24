Louis Berkman Investment Co Buys 551,604 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AP opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

