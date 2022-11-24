Louis Berkman Investment Co Buys 551,604 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:AP opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.