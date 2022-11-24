Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.02 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

