Lumina Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 23,143,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,721,380. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

