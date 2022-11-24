LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

LYB opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,714,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.