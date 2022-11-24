MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
MGNX stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.73.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.