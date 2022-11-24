MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

MGNX stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 668,422 shares of company stock worth $2,870,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

