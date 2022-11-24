Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $439,374.59 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

