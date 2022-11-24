Magic Internet Money Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $314,753.01 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

