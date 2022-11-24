Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $239.03 million and $124,912.42 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003556 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,091.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

