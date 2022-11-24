Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $239.82 million and approximately $115,371.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00238603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003765 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003556 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,091.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

