Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $34,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 219,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.