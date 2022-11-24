Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

