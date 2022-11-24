Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,720 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.