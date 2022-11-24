Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 2,610,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

