Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Richard Caring Acquires 22,981 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 292,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Membership Collective Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Membership Collective Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

