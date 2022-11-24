Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MACK stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
