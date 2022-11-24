Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,879,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.27 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.