Metal Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.10 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.70 or 0.08575265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00482509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

