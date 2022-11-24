Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Cap Hits $696,556.76

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $696,556.76 and $45,060.35 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.13 or 0.29667726 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

